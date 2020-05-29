Former WYMT anchor prepares to host second attempt of NASA SpaceX launch

On Wednesday, the historic SpaceX launch was canceled due to weather. This launch would have been the first time NASA sent astronauts into space from U.S. soil since 2011 after the space shuttle program ended.

The launch is rescheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m.

Live coverage will begin at 11 a.m. One of the hosts for the coverage is former WYMT anchor Marie Lewis. She also hosted on Wednesday and says everyone is eager to attempt the launch yet again.

"Everybody just has so much energy and is so excited to see the launch and honestly when we have a scrub day like we did Wednesday because the weather didn't cooperate that excitement and tension just kinda keeps building and now we're headed into the weekend where we hope even more people are going to be tuned in to watch because they're not going to be for the most part people aren't working on Saturday so we're really excited to have an even larger audience of people tuned in," Lewis said.

Lewis says the weather for tomorrow is 50/50 just like on Wednesday. She says if they do not launch on Saturday, they will try again on Sunday.