Former WYMT anchor co-hosts NASA SpaceX live launch coverage

Wednesday, the historic SpaceX launch was canceled due to weather, but if you watched the live coverage before the launch, WYMT viewers may have seen a familiar face.

Marie Lewis, formerly Marie Luby, was an anchor at WYMT more than 10 years ago.

After WYMT, she continued in TV news at several stations across the country before working for the Department of Defense in Japan. Her husband, who is a marine brought her to Florida, where she took a job with NASA in public affairs.

“Oh my gosh if you asked me what I would be doing on this day you know when I was a kid I would never have guessed. First of all, I never thought I would work at NASA, never thought I would have the opportunity to host a launch of this magnitude so I am just super honored and thrilled to be a small part of this," said Lewis.

Lewis says WYMT is to thank for helping her land where she is now.

“It was really my first job on television and it’s really where I kinda learned how to do the job and it has served me well here at NASA and set me up for this amazing opportunity," said Lewis. “I miss you all. I had a great time there and I’m super excited to be able to be representing here at NASA today.”

The launch did not happen today, but it is rescheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m.