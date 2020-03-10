Former UK basketball star in Italy during COVID-19 outbreak

A former Kentucky Wildcat was enjoying a strong year playing professional basketball in Italy for USE Scotti Empoli.

Photo: WKYT

Maci Morris is considered one of the best shooters in the history of Kentucky basketball but now finds herself trapped in Italy after the basketball season came to an abrupt end amid the outbreak of COVID-19 as reported by sister-station WKYT.

To date, Italy has seen more than 10,000 cases, the most of any country outside of China.

Now the Bell County native is doing everything in her power to get out of Italy and get back to the Bluegrass.

"Once they put all of Italy on lockdown and like everybody started freaking out about but not being able to travel to go home and stuff like that and that's when I start kind of freaking out and I was like I need to get out of here," Maci said.

She continues, "A lot of stress just like I spent all night packing my bags because I didn't know when I would be able to leave."

Now, she has not only had the game she loves taken away from her, but she has also seen the disappearance of a culture she has grown to love as well.

"Now everything is closed at 6 p.m. you don't see many people walking around and if they do most of them have a scarf or a mask on covering their mouth," Maci said.

Now home is several hours and thousands of miles away, and Maci's appreciation for the simple things back with her family has grown.

"My mamas home cooking, I miss it. I miss her food so much," Maci said.

With the help of her agent, Maci says she's scheduled to fly out of Italy on Thursday.