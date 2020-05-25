Former UK basketball players reflect on legacy of Eddie Sutton

After the death of former UK Basketball coach on Saturday two of his former players talked with our sister station WKYT about their time with him.

Kenny Walker, a two-time SEC Player of the Year at UK looked back on his time on the team with Sutton as limited, but powerful.

"He only had influence on my life for a year or more, but the influence and philosophy he gave me in terms of life and basketball and the approach to dealing with anything, I really do appreciate the time I spent with him."

Former small forward Reggie Hanson also talked with WKYT about his time with Sutton. Hanson played with the Wildcats from 1987-1991.

"We lived by the three D's. Discipline, dedication and defense and that's what we lived by. That's what we played by and off the court, it was more the discipline and dedication to your life and academics."

You can read more about Suttons' coaching career here.