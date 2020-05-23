Former UK basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84

Former Kentucky basketball coach Eddie Sutton died on Saturday night.

He died in Tulsa after being in hospice care.

His death comes less than two months after he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 3.

Sutton was the coach of the Wildcats from 1985-1989. He resigned after the program was accused of paying a top high school recruit.

Sutton led Kentucky to the Elite Eight once during his time as head coach.

Here is Sutton's timeline of coaching since 1958:

1958–1959 Oklahoma State (assistant)

1959–1966 Tulsa Central HS

1966–1969 Southern Idaho

1969–1974 Creighton

1974–1985 Arkansas

1985–1989 Kentucky

1990–2006 Oklahoma State

2007–2008 San Francisco (interim HC)

He is one of 10 Division I coaches with at least 800 career wins.

