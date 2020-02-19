Former 'Survivor' contestant stops by watch party

Former winner and current contestant, Nick Wilson, attended a watch party at Shep's Place in Corbin.

Season 39 contestant, Elaine Stott, was at the party to support her fellow Whitley County native.

"When you come home to have everyone come and come to your watch parties and tell you how proud they are and for being from a small town it's kind of like you being on the island. It's like you have all of these small town people with you, and man I think that's just awesome," said Stott.

You can watch Wilson compete on the current season of 'Survivor' on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on WYMT.