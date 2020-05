Former South Laurel football star Ricky Bowling has been named the next head coach at Great Crossing.

Bowling began his coaching career in 2014 when he was named offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach for South Laurel under then-coach Hunter Jackson.

During his four-year career at South Laurel, Bowling set and tied state records.

He finishing runner-up for the state’s Mr. Football award in 2008.