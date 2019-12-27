Former Somerset mayor J.P. Wiles dies at 85

Former Somerset mayor J.P. Wiles died on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 after a prolonged illness.

The Commonwealth Journal in Somerset reports Wiles was 85 years old and served as the mayor of Somerset for two terms, from 1999 to 2007.

When reflecting on his time as mayor, Wiles often said SomerSplash water park and a redesigned Monticello Street were two of the projects he was most proud of.

The paper also reported Wiles held a special place in his heart for the scattered homes project, which allowed the City of Somerset to build roughly 30 homes for needy families.

Wiles' funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. The visitation will be on Monday, December 30 after 5 p.m. at East Somerset Baptist Church. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 31 from 10 a.m. until the funeral starts at noon.

Early Friday morning Congressman Hal Rogers made a statement about the passing of J.P. Wiles, whom he considered a close friend:

“J.P. Wiles was one of Somerset’s most cheerful mayors and one of my closest friends. He was by my side on the earliest campaign trails, a trusted partner on projects for our beloved hometown, and always the best teammate - both on the golf course and in business. I’m proud of the accomplishments we made during his tenure as Mayor of Somerset and the lasting impact that those projects will continue to have on our community for many decades. It is always tough to lose a dear friend and community pillar, like J.P. Cynthia and I extend our deepest sympathy to the Wiles family and his incredible circle of friends.”

Current Somerset Mayor Alan Keck encouraged people to play a round of golf in Wile's honor.