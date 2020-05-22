Former Pike County Judge-Executive takes final ride through Pike County

Former Judge-Executive Bill Deskins took his final ride by the Pike County courthouse Friday as family, friends, and loved ones gathered to release balloons in his memory.

Deskins, who served as the county's sheriff for two terms before holding the seat of judge-executive on two non-executive runs, died Wednesday at the age of 90.

Lynn Ratliff, Deskins' sister-in-law, said the show of support from the community speaks volumes about the impact Deskins had on Pike County.

"He was just a wonderful man. What they did today? He's leaving a legacy," she said. "I don't think anybody could fill his shoes."

She said it was only fitting that his final ride passed by the building in which he served, which was also built by his great great grandfather.

"It's awesome what the people has done," she added. "He loved this courthouse. He really did."