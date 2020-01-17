Former Miss Kentucky to undergo psych evaluation before sentencing

UPDATE 1/17/20 @ 10:45 a.m.

The sentencing date for a former middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky accused of sexting a former student is pushed back.

Ramsey Bearse, 29, is scheduled for a psych evaluation on Feb. 4.

Last month, Bearse pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

A new sentencing date is set for March 5.

UPDATE 12/7/19 @ 4:20 p.m.

A little more than one year after her arrest, a former middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky accused of sexting a former student entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon.

Ramsey Bearse, 29, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

Bearse faces the possibility of a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and a maximum of 50 years of probation. According to the prosecution, Bearse would also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Bearse, a former teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, is accused of sending a 15-year-old boy at least four topless photos between August 2018 and October 2018 using the app Snapchat.

"I didn't keep any of the photos of him or forward them to anyone else," Bearse said. "But, I did receive them and I did compliment him in a way which made it look like I did want them because again I was afraid to not appease him. Since I am an adult and he is just a teenager, it was definitely my fault and I accept the blame for the situation."

In the Kanawha County courtroom Tuesday, Bearse said at least one of those photos was meant for her husband.

"The young man's name was listed next to my husband's on my phone," Bearse said. "From there, he asked me for more and I panicked. I was afraid to not appease him. When he asked for more, I sent him more photos of me which led to him sending a photo of his privates."

Bearse will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. She will remain out on a $1,000 bond.