Former Kentucky first lady and Miss America Phyllis George dead at 70

(KWQC)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
Former Kentucky First Lady, Phyllis George, died of a blood disorder at the age of 70.

George died on Thursday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

“Phyllis was a fighter and her children have shown her incredible love during this struggle,” said former Governor John Y. Brown Jr. “She was an incredible first lady for Kentucky," added Brown.

George was the first woman sportscaster to cover NFL sports and later was a co-anchor of the CBS Morning News in 1985. She was crowned Miss America 1971.

