Former Jackson County clerk aquitted in murder case now charged in burglary

A former Jackson County official acquitted in a high-profile murder case is now being accused of participating in a burglary.

The Herald Leaders Reports 76-year-old Jerry Wayne Dean was arrested late Wednesday with three other people, according to court citations. Dean served three terms as clerk.

In an arrest citation, Deputy Sheriff James Weaver said he responded to a call about a possible burglary in McKee at 10:14 p.m. Witnesses said two people asked them if a house in the neighborhood was for sale or rent, then stole items from the house.

You can click here. to read the full story.