Former Eastern Kentucky University President stuck on cruise ship

Doug Whitlock, former Eastern Kentucky University president, is in quarantine on a cruise ship along with all its other passengers.

Whitlock and his wife boarded the ship on March 5th. They were supposed to disembark on March 19th and fly home a few days later, but that wasn't the case.

When the ship docked in Buenos Aires on March 19th, it was told that if it did not leave they would be forced to quarantine at the dock for an undetermined number of days.

Whitlock said the cruise ship only allowed Argentinian citizens and those with flights that day to deboard, and then it quickly set sail once again.

On March 28th, the cruise line instructed all its passengers to self-isolate in their rooms.

According to Whitlock, passengers with interior rooms were moved to rooms with balconies before having to isolate. They were all also given free internet and phone service.

On Wednesday, an announcement was made that test results for passengers and crew members were sent ashore and a nondisclosed number of results came back positive.

The ship is currently sailing for Fort Lauderdale.

Whitlock and his wife are hoping to finally be able to leave and come home once the ship docks, but they know more than likely they will be asked to either quarantine in Florida or be sent to another port.