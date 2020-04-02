Former EKU President stuck on cruise ship off the coast of Florida

Former EKU President Doug Whitlock and his wife Joanne are stuck on the coral princess cruise ship.

The ship does have cases of COVID-19 on board.

The two have been on board the ship since March 5th when they boarded in Chile and Whitlock says as of now, him and his wife are okay.

"Fortunately we packed enough of our prescription medication to where we have not run out because we were supposed to get off in Bueno Aires Argentina on the 19th of March."

Whitlock says the crew on the ship brings food to their room three times a day.

He is hoping they will be able to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the next few days.