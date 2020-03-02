Former Dept. of Natural Resources Commissioner, Harlan native Allen Luttrell dead

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet reported that Allen Luttrell, the former Department of Natural Resources Commissioner, died suddenly over the weekend.

Mr. Luttrell was twice appointed commissioner of the Department for Natural Resources, most recently in 2016 by former Governor Matt Bevin. He held that position until 2018.

Mr. Luttrell began his career in 1978 with US Steel Corporation.

Upon entering state government, he worked his way through the ranks and eventually was named commissioner in the old Department for Surface Mining which, along with two other departments, were reorganized into a new Department for Natural Resources in 2003.

Mr. Luttrell held associate degrees in both mining technology and business. In his career, he amassed more than 35 years' worth of experience in mining, reclamation, safety and regulation within the coal industry.

Visitation is Tuesday, March 3rd from 5-7 p.m. at the Loyall Funeral Home, 104 Wilkerson St, Baxter, Ky.

There will be a memorial service on Wednesday at the Resthaven Cemetery, 3000 State Hwy 840, Baxter, Ky.