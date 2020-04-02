Former Eric C. Conn clients up against clock for possible settlement

Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf is asking former Eric C. Conn clients to act now if they could benefit from the class action lawsuit his firm filed.

Former Conn clients who have received notice from the Social Security Administration that their benefits were under review have been given an April 6 deadline to apply for a portion of the proposed $700,000 settlement.

Pillersdorf said the money lawsuit was on behalf of 500 clients whose benefits were impacted, but they have only received applications from a portion of those people.

"You know, one of the main reasons we filed the class action against Conn's malpractice is not only because Conn was negligent, but because we worried about those people. And we've only heard from 150 out of 500 and it's perplexing," Pillersdorf said.

He said the law office has no way of knowing who those people are, so the application is the only way for the former clients to receive help through the settlement.

Applications are not being accepted in person but can be mailed to 124 West Court St., Prestonsburg, KY 41653, faxed to (606)886 6148, or submitted online at www.connclassaction.com.

The deadline for applications is Monday.