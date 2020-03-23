Former Big Creek Baptist church pastor Drew Martin dies at the age of 82

Reverend Drew Martin died at the age of 82 Friday, March 20, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

A native of Mousie, KY, in 1970 he graduated from Clear Creek Baptist Bible College and later received his B.A. in religion from Cumberland College.

Drew started his ministering at the Jeff Baptist Church in Jeff, KY where he was ordained in 1968 and led that congregation from 1966-1971 and also from 1968 – 1977 he preached at the Big Creek Baptist Church, Hazard, KY. 1982, when he accepted the minister position at the Central Baptist Church, Paris, KY. In 1982, he accepted the minister position at the Central Baptist Church, Paris, KY.

Martin was involved in several committees and organizations over the years, including, KBC Executive Board Member; Member of Missions and Church Service Committee, Evangelism Committee, Christian Life Committee, Long Range Planning Committee, Spiritual Preparation Chairman-Good News America Revivals and Cumberland College Church-College Relations Board member just to name a few.

He also owned and operated a TV repair shop in Knott County and also hosted a daily program on WKYH TV called “The Good News Morning Worship Service". He was a current member of the Central Baptist Church, Paris, KY.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren,one brother, one sister and several extended family and friends.

Out of respect for the Governor’s request for both small and large gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service and burial for immediate family only.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.

The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY 40361.

The online guestbook is on the website and a 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.

