Ford postpones North American plant production

The Ford Motor Company announced Tuesday it would postpone production at their North American Plants, including the Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant.

In a notice, Ford said it made the decision to delay in order to protect workers.

“The health and safety of our workforce, dealers, customers, partners and communities remains our highest priority,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, North America. “We are working very closely with union leaders – especially at the UAW – to develop additional health and safety procedures aimed at helping keep our workforce safe and healthy.”

Ford is still working with GE Healthcare to produce FDA-cleared ventilators at its Rawsonville Components Plants starting the week of April 20th.

Starting in April, we’re producing a ventilator with @GEHealthcare, leveraging the design of @AironCorp’s FDA-cleared ventilator. It's designed to operate on air pressure without electricity, making it a versatile solution to help those fighting #COVID19. #BuiltFordProud pic.twitter.com/DtsB0fPGe0 — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 30, 2020

The company previously announced its intent to resume production at the Kentucky Truck Plant on April 14th.

