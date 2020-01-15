Food survey shows slight increase in 2019 Kentucky prices

The Kentucky Farm Bureau says the cost of a variety of foods showed a slight increase over the past year, with most items fluctuating during the fourth quarter.

The Farm Bureau's Marketbasket Survey showed an increase in the average overall cost of food during three of the four quarters in 2019, ending the year with an average of $118.74.

The Farm Bureau said in a news release this week that the price remains lower than the costs seen in 2014-2016, even though there have been slight overall increases in recent years.

The organization conducts its Marketbasket Survey four times annually, checking prices of 40 basic food items throughout Kentucky.