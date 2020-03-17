Food City adjusts store hours for older, at-risk customers and for restocking

As other grocery and retail stores adjust their hours of operations due to concerns about the coronavirus, Food City decided to do the same.

"To better serve our customers and to give our associates additional time for restocking and sanitation, we are temporarily adjusting our hours of operation," the company announced on Facebook.

Food City's new store hours will be 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.

They invite adults 65 and older and other at-risk customers who have to go out to shop between 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. to avoid busier shopping periods.

