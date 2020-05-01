Food City: Meat prices to increase, cleaning supplies stock ‘improving’

Food City’s President and CEO says meat prices are up and likely will continue to increase because of a reduction in supply and an increase in demand.

The Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery store chain confirmed Thursday during a news conference that prices are up on certain meat items 25-30 percent, and those prices likely will increase.

Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said the closure of meat processing plants because of the COVID-19 outbreak has created a “bottleneck” in the meat industry, but Smith said the regional chain’s staff of trained butchers allows them to process product in-store.

“We’re in really good shape,” said Steve Holloway, Food City director of meat operations. He said some types of meat like ground beef will cost more, and some cuts of meat may not be available at times. But Holloway said customers will have options. "There will be plenty of protein,” Holloway said noting that seafood is plentiful.

“We would encourage people to shop as they normally would,” said Smith, who confirmed that purchase limits on certain meat items will continue. “We’re going to be able to get products to keep our customers happy.”

Smith praised President Trump’s decision to use the Defense Production Act to stabilize the nation’s meat supply.

As for paper & cleaning products, Smith says supplies are improving. He said Food City stores have plenty of hand sanitizer. Smith said cleaning supplies remain sporadic with items selling out quickly. “It’s not perfect, but it’s much improved,” he said. And Smith repeated his earlier statement that it will be months – not weeks – before paper and cleaning supplies return to normal.

Smith said supplies of most food items like milk, eggs and canned food are back to normal at Food City stores.

He said effective Friday, face coverings will be mandatory for all Food City employees.