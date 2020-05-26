Focus turns to absentee voting for June's primary election

In a normal election, people usually cast their vote at the ballot box but this year due to the pandemic, the June 23rd primary election will look a little different.

Due to safety guidelines, the focus turned to absentee voting.

Wayne Napier, Perry County Clerk, says one of the ways to request an absentee ballot is online.

"Actually I've just been through two elections since I've been elected but this one is definitely different. It's just crazy. I don't know of any other way to say it it's just crazy," said Napier. "A lot of people are going online. We checked this morning and as of 10 O'clock this morning we had 600 people already request absentees. So there have been quite a few doing it online."

With an increased number of absentee ballots, the clerk's office continues to fill the requests.

"We have to process it and send everything back to them and it's just taking a slow process now because we are kind of short on employees," said Napier. "They are giving us so much money to hire four people so that's going to help with the process of getting everything done."

If mailing in a ballot is not for you there is another option.

"June 8 through June 22 you can come in here and vote but you have to make an appointment and a lot of people are already calling and making appointments because they want to do it in person," said Napier. "I've talked to a lot of the other Clark's that's new also and they are in the same boat that I am. Actually the older clerks are in the same boat also so we'll get through it."

You can also request an absentee ballot by calling the clerk's office.

Napier says that on Election Day there will be one precinct open for voting at Perry Central from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.