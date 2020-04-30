Flying high: National Guard planes to soar across the state Friday

You might see a couple of planes you don't typically see flying over the mountains on Friday.

The Kentucky Air National Guard is doing a flyover across a big chunk of the commonwealth with two C-130s. The demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

“It is a privilege for the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, essential personnel and all military service members providing support and resources during this time,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing.

The planes will start their flight in Louisville at 3 p.m, fly over Frankfort and Lexington in the following 20 minutes before flying over Pikeville at about 3:50 p.m. They will then fly back toward Bowling Green and Owensboro before heading back toward Louisville.

Officials say the flyover is intended to lift morale during this difficult time.