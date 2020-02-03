Floyd County woman enters 'whole different world,' able to hear clearly for first time in 22 years

Anna Slone has never heard the world at full volume. Since birth, she has struggled with hearing loss.

For more than 20 years, Slone has used ill-fitting, outdated hearing aids that do not work. She said this has always made her feel like she is not a part of the world.

"Really, when you're in a place where you don't hear, you don't really communicate with people. You sit there and you look at them like, well, I'm supposed to hear you, but I don't," Slone said.

She said people often have misconceptions about her based on her lack of hearing.

"They say, 'Open your ears up,'" she said through tears. "You can't open 'em up if you don't got it to open."

Slone said the issue has only made things worse over the years, especially as her husband and daughter both battle cancer.

"I'm going through stage 4 cancer," said Slone's daughter, Teresa Bates. "So, I don't have a mommy that can hear me to talk to."

Bates said the concerns only worsen as she considers the day-to-day things her mother can't hear, like a smoke detector or her father's potential cries for help.

Those concerns, along with the obvious need, convinced Kentucky Hearing Aids Specialist Andres Ricon that he was choosing the right person for his company's holiday contest.

The contest provided a $5,000 set of hearing aids to one lucky person who shared their story with Rincon through his Facebook page. Slone and her daughters shared their story and Rincon said Slone was one of the most deserving entries he saw.

"Just kind of felt helpless. With others needing her and she wasn't able to really be there the way that she wanted to be," Rincon said.

According to Rincon, only one in every five people who should be using hearing aids can afford to buy them. He said this causes many people to live unassisted for years, living in a muted world. That is why he and his partner companies wanted to offer someone the chance to turn up the volume.

"A lot of people take hearing for granted," said Slone's daughter, Melissa Lovely. "But you take someone like my mother? This is going to be the biggest miracle she's ever had."

Slone received that miracle Monday, trying on her new hearing aids for the first time. Rincon told her he was inviting her to receive a free molding for her old aids since they did not fit. He then surprised her and her daughters with the new hearing aids.

Once the hearing aids were secured in Slone's ears, Rincon asked how it sounded. Slone broke into tears after telling everyone she could hear "loud and clear."

“It means a whole different world. I’m hearing better," Slone said. "I haven’t heard this good in 22 years. I really don’t know what to say except for it’s the good Lord‘s blessing.”

Her daughters were also in tears, saying they could not believe the difference in her smile.

"It gives us our mommy back," Bates said.