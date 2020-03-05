Floyd County students give back to peers with 'Blessing Shelf'

A group of students at James D. Adams Middle School is working to make sure their peers have the supplies they need to succeed.

The school's GEAR UP Club opened its "Blessing Shelf" this week, stocked with school supplies, personal hygiene items, and snack items.

"It just has things we need. Like we just found stuff in a room that nobody was using and we just put it out there so people can use it," said student Laken Shepherd.

The shelf started with a few school supplies and has since grown with donations from students in the school, serving as a "take what you need, leave what you can" project.

"I don't like wasting things. And everybody needs to have the mindset that you might not need this right now, but somebody else probably does," said student Gabriella Wolfe.

The shelf is located in an open area, allowing the students to put it to use without question.

"You know, not everyone's like rich and stuff and some people live in poverty and stuff. So, people can't get the supplies they need," said student Josie Simpson.

Students say the ability to discreetly take things is what the shelf is all about.

"I was very embarrassed. It wasn't something I wanted to talk about or people to know. Even people who might be able to help me," said Wolfe.

According to GEAR UP College and Career Navigator Kassidy Frasure, the project helps the students learn leadership through service.

"The GEAR UP Club kids kind of maintain it," said Frasure. "They'll come and let me know if they dropped off something or if somebody got something. If it needs cleaned up, they'll clean it up."

Those involved say they hope the shelf will be a blessing to those in need, as well as those who give to the project.

"It'd be nice for you to know that you can give to somebody else," said Wolfe. "It doesn't have to be direct, but you do know that you're helping out in a small way."

