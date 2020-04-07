Floyd County student prints a plan of protection

When Mason Buck begged his parents for a 3-D printer, they never knew the different creations he would come up with.

From character statues to cityscapes, he has put the equipment to good use. But now, as students search for ways to stay busy at home, Buck has used the printer to its full potential.

"I had a lot of ideas for 3-D printing, but I figured the community at this point really needs some protection," said Buck.

He found the design for face shields and started printing up his plan for protection. Printing a flexible headpiece to which he and his family worked to attach to plastic sheets.

The idea was born as Buck watched his mother on the frontlines of the pandemic. She works as a nurse practitioner at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in McDowell. Buck said someone had to step in to help out the people who work so hard to make sure the community is safe.

"Our healthcare workers are really the only ones that are here to protect us at a time like this and these rural areas are really in need the most," Buck said.

Buck is donating the shields to ARH and plans to keep creating them as long as they are needed.

He said his family and the staff at Duff Allen Central have been supportive of his project.

"They really encourage me. So, I figured if enough people encourage you around you, just do it," he said. "Because they'll probably end up supporting you. And if not, do it anyway."

According to him, giving back is what it's all about.

"The more stuff I can do, the better," said Buck. "Helping out is what I can do."