Floyd County re-opens parks to ease anxiety during pandemic

Floyd County has re-opened its public parks and playgrounds as Kentucky continues to phase in the re-opening of the economy.

Judge Executive Robbie Williams said the community should feel safe in using the public spaces as long as everyone follows the social distancing guidelines.

"If you keep your six feet and you go out in public, with the understanding that the person you're talking to may have COVID-19, and if you take that approach with everyone that you interact with, you're gonna be fine," he said.

Williams said getting the people active is a good way to refresh the minds of those who have been stuck inside for too long.

"We certainly think it's gonna be good for people who's got a little pent up anxiety and want to get out and mingle with their family and friends," Williams said. "We felt it was necessary."

He said staying six feet apart, maintaining personal hygiene and keeping playground equipment clean are all ways for the community to enjoy the amenities without spreading the virus. But that will require a little effort from everyone.

"We do have a park crew that's going out here and cleaning the parks on a daily basis," he said. "But we don't have the staff that we're going back to the parks two and three times a day, wiping swing sets and stuff down."

The county is not encouraging public gatherings but Williams hopes the lifted restrictions are a step forward.