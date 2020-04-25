Floyd Co. officials announce 4 news cases of COVID-19, some are city workers

Update

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton announced there are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County.

Three city employees have tested positive for the virus . One is a police officer and one is a firefighter.

Stapleton said they are all asymptomatic, and warned that this is an "invisible enemy." He said the city takes several precautions to prevent the spread of the virus including taking employees' temperatures multiple times a day, reiterating how contagious the virus can be.

"We have limited our contact to the public as much as we can, and we still had two first responders come back with positive tests," Mayor Stapleton said.

Stapleton went on to say that they are disinfecting city hall and taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We suspected it could happen, so we are prepared," Stapleton said.

Floyd County now has 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Original Story

Floyd County officials are giving an update on COVID-19 cases in the county.

