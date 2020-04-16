Floyd County native works with COVID-19 patients in New York

Whitney Smith is a native of Floyd County. She is a traveling nurse and works at NYU Winthrop Hospital with COVID-19 patients.

"I decided there was going to be a very good chance that I was going to be exposed to COVID no matter where I was so I might as well go to the heart of it where they need the most people," Smith said.

Smith told WYMT what it is like to be a frontline worker during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's an attitude of this is absolutely exhausting but let's go at it 100 percent until it is let's be here for these patients let's get them better," Smith said.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) is the most exhausting part of the job.

"All of the energy that I have is drained from just the heat that you experience being in that protective equipment," Smith said.

At the end of the day, the exhaustion is worth it.

"When I get to help these patients and they do have a good day, but it's one of those situations that knowing that there are those patients who are getting better and going home it's like you know what this is what it's like," Smith said.

Smith documents her job on Facebook.

"There's just been a lot of people who know that I'm here who asked me to keep everybody updated, people need to see the positivity I think they need to see the side of it where there is so much hope," Smith said.

Smith said this pandemic will eventually be over and everyone needs to remain positive through it.