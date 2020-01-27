Floyd County mother watches as someone throws used needles in her yard

Crystal Ousley said on Monday, January 20th, she saw someone in a black car throw a bag outside their car window and onto her yard.

"I thought it was an ice-cream wrapper, or a Little Debbie paper, but it wasn't," said Ousley.

When looking inside the bag, she saw two used needles and immediately reported it to police.

"This has really affected us," Ousley said.

The needles were tossed near the area where her children often play, and where her family gardens.

"That is a concern to me because we do gardening barefooted here," Ousley explained.

The Floyd County Sheriff said this is a problem that occurs often. He hopes people who use the needles at least be more wary of where they dispose of them.

"You could be is considerate enough to keep it away from a kid," said Sheriff John Hunt.

If you find a used needle, you can contact your local enforcement and they will properly dispose of it.