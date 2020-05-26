Floyd County man facing charges following police chase

One Floyd County man is facing a host of charges following a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Prestonsburg Police say Monday night, Shawn Emerson-Gayheart from McDowell stopped at the Tiger Mart, allegedly under the influence, and according to a Facebook post from the department "decided he'd give the clerk a gander at his nether region."

Police were called, but Emerson-Gayheart had already left the store. Officers spotted his pickup truck going the wrong way on U.S. 23. When they tried to pull him over, he took off.

The chase went through Allen and into Martin, where the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were set up with a road block.

To avoid it, we're told Emerson-Gayheart then turned on to Hite Road heading into the Frog Town community where he was arrested without incident.

He is charged with DUI, fleeing and evading police, driving on a suspended license and other moving violations and was taken to the Floyd County Jail.