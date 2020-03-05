Floyd County doctor fined $10,000 for improper opioid prescriptions

A Floyd County doctor arrested during the largest prescription opioid takedown in history will not serve any prison time.

Mohammed A.H. Mazumder pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

He would pre-sign prescriptions for opioids which later were completed by other staff members of the clinic and ultimately delivered to patients not seen by Mazumder.

But instead of facing prison, a U.S. District Judge sentenced him to six months on home incarceration, the Herald-Leader reports, followed by six months of home detention. The difference is that during the first six-month period, he can't leave home except for medical emergencies or court-approved reasons. In the second six-month period, he will be allowed to go to work and back.

Mazumder was also fined $10,000. He can get his medical license back after a two-year suspension, but will not be allowed to prescribe controlled substances.