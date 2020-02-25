Floyd County couple accused of physically and sexually abusing at least 1 child for years

A grand jury indicted a Floyd County couple on multiple charges of criminal and sexual abuse on Feb. 19.

According to court documents, Thomas Stacy Jr. and Jennifer Stacy either abused or allowed someone else to abuse their adopted child, who was less than 12 years old, between September 2008 and September 2012. The child was seriously injured numerous times.

A similar charge reports the same thing happened to at least one child less than 12 years old between July 2014 and July 2015, and between January 2015 through January 24, 2020.

Authorities also accuse both Thomas and Jennifer of fourth-degree assault between January 2018 and January 24, 2020.

Thomas Stacy Jr. additionally faces charges of sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and sexual abuse of a child by being a person in a position of authority or special trust. These offenses reportedly happened at different times between January 2008 and January 24, 2020.

Both are in the Floyd County Detention Center.