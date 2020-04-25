Floyd County business remembers co-owner who died from COVID-19 complications

Betsy Layne Dairy Bar co-owner, Elden "Puff" Stevens died on April 11 to COVID-19 complications.

"Did another test and it came back positive on Thursday and sadly he lost his battle on Saturday," said Lisa Green, wife of the Dairy Bar owner.

Cindy Ward has worked at the Dairy Bar for more than 11 years. She remembered Stevens for his kindness.

"My kids has grew up coming here, he was papaw to them. I've been here almost all my life I've grew up here and he helped me any way he possibly could with my kids," Ward said.

Stevens was a husband, a dad and a grandfather.

"His grandson was the center of his universe, that was his heart," said Green.

Stevens was sick prior to testing positive for COVID-19. The restaurant decided to close a week before he tested positive so they would not spread the virus to anyone else.

"He would have insisted as well and done the very same thing to make sure that his community and his work family, you know, everybody was safe," Green said.

Green also said Stevens had a heart of gold.

The restaurant has reopened for business. Workers take orders from behind a plexiglass window. Additionally, they have a sign asking customers to keep a safe distance while waiting in line.