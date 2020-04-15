Floyd County burglary leads to water rescue

According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, there's a higher chance for break-ins with stay-at-home orders leaving buildings vacant. One such case led to a water rescue Monday night in Martin.

"Pawns shops are still allowed to be in business, and it's a way to get money," Hunt said." And we started a project when pretty much the virus hit to check on these abandoned buildings, and this happens to be one of them," Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

The former Martin High School building sits unused, but on Monday night it had visitors.

"He knew exactly when there was broken glass on the ground that somebody was there because this glass is not normally here," the sheriff said.

Deputies responded to a burglary call at the building. When they arrived, they caught two men exiting the building.

"As police, as they approached to make an entry two gentlemen ran out, they were able to apprehend one of them, and the other just took off," Hunt said.

Investigators say Clayton Shepherd was taken into custody, but Timothy Thomas ran away.

Thomas found himself chest deep in Left Beaver Creek where he hung onto a branch for an hour.

"We heard screaming and hollering. You couldn't tell that it was a distress or help call. You could just hear a guy screaming and hollering over in the weeds," Hunt said. " Maybe 10 minutes go by you and you could hear him hollering for help. They [ Martin Volunteer Fire Department crews] skied him across 80 to 100 feet of water because it was so swift and they pulled him to dry land.'

Shepherd and Thomas were both arrested on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and fleeing police.