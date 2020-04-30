Floyd County artist staying busy, releasing music and hosting virtual concerts

Despite quarantine, Nick Jamerson has released a new album and hosted virtual concerts on Facebook including on for charity.

"Christian Appalachian Project. They are a staple in Eastern Kentucky," said Nicholas Jamerson.

Thursday night Jamerson played live on Oak City Songs' Facebook page to raise money.

"Play some songs and just leave the platform for people to donate."

Even through quarantine, Jamerson is staying busy.

"For about the last four years we have been working on this record, The Wild Frontier. It came out on April 20th," said Jamerson.

While he can't tour, Jamerson is playing live concerts on social media platforms. Something he says many artists might continue even when life returns to normal.

"You’re still able to feel a sense of togetherness and community. It is probably the first time you will probably hear me say thank goodness for Facebook."

Jamerson plans to stream about once a week. You can purchase "The Wild Frontier" on his website as well as purchase merchandise to support Jamerson.