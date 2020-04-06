Floyd County Sheriff's Office 'trying to fight an unseen force' by being visible

While people across the commonwealth continue to self-isolate and many businesses are closed in wait of the green light from state officials, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office is still working to serve its community.

Deputies are patrolling their areas, checking in on businesses and churches that are closed.

"We're gonna make sure that those businesses are protected," said deputy Randy Powers. "Those businesses that people have put there life's savings into."

They say it is a way to help provide a sense of security to the business owners who are waiting out the pandemic.

"It makes them feel a lot safer," said Deputy Danny Little.

But the welfare checks on businesses are not the only outreach the department is working on. The "Checking On A Senior Today" program is growing rapidly as more of the county's older community members seek assistance with things like prescription medicine pick-ups and grocery runs.

"It's got a lot of people spooked and there's very good reason to be spooked," said Little. "And they don't want to leave their residence. That's kind of why we're here. They don't have to leave their residence."

Deputies say both of the outreach programs serve the same purpose.

"Trying to fight an unseen force: COVID-19. How and when and where? We don't know where it's gonna happen and when it's gonna happen. But we are doing our best to make sure that we're all in this together," said Powers.

They said the reaction from the people they are helping, though it is not the reason they do it, is more than enough for them to feel like they are making an impact on the community.

To sign up for the COAST program, or with questions about the business and church check-ins, call the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at (606) 886-6711.