Floyd County Schools creates survey to help decide the upcoming school year

As school officials begin to plan for the upcoming school year, guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Kentucky Board of Education, make putting a set plan in place a little difficult.

Floyd County Schools superintendent Danny Adkins decided to create a survey to help with the decision making process.

"This is a big undertaking when you are making decisions that will affect even how folks can care for their children at home," said Adkins.

As guidelines on holding in person classes has taken its toll, staff and parents' priority is safety which equals more monetary funds needed.

"It is about the sanitizing of the buildings and we are not equipped for that. So we have purchased probably fifty thousand dollars worth of equipment," he said. "We know that some parents are not going to feel comfortable sending their students back to school."

While some parents are faced with making decisions they do not want to, the district is here to help.

"We can provide you a device and the curriculum, you do not need to go to home schooling. So every student will get a device to work from home if they choose to do online learning."

Wanting to include everyone, Adkins is releasing an 11 question survey for parents and staff.

"Do you prefer your student to come to in person classes or would you prefer your student to do online learning? Or would you prefer a hybrid model where they can do a little bit of both," said Adkins.

Options that ensure a proper education.

"Where teachers video themselves teaching and they can load it to the computer and the kids can access that without WiFi. We have to educate kids and it has to be new material."

Surveys for staff, ask about previous techniques when using NTI days.

"As part of the check out plan for our staff they went back and defined what standards they did not get to teach this spring because of COVID."

Allowing them to make sure every student is caught up, no matter where they live in the district.

"What we want is uniformity in our district. And if everyone is uniform there can not be a lot of complaints that they got a better education."

The surveys will be available Friday morning. Once calculated, Adkins says to hopefully announce a plan by early August.