Floyd County School will remain closed until May 1st

Across the country and commonwealth, the continuation of at-home schooling is a big topic. The question of if and when schools will go back to in-person learning is lingering.

Governor Andy Beshear hinted at making an announcement regarding school closings and that a decision would be made soon.

Thursday he held another conference with Kentucky school superintendents discussing the possibility of extending no in-person classes as the state tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking with Superintendent Danny Adkins of Floyd County Schools, his students have been out of school since before the governor's recommendation but that was due to the flu.

"We have been out quite a while. We have battled the flu quite a bit even before the recommended dismissal. We have missed a lot of classes from Christmas on," said Adkins.

Already using NTI days to keep students healthy from the flu, the rising number in cases of COVID-19 forced the school district to use more.

"We had already used our ten that had been approved. This was our first year as a district in using NTI days. There was some growth that had to be taken in consideration for us anyway. Now 30 more days on top which looks like running into May 1st maybe a few more days than that, simply because we do not have a full week of spring break. We only have 2 days."

With a scheduled end of the school year on May 8th, that day is being pushed back.

In that conference call with Kentucky superintendents, Adkins says Governor Beshear urged them to elongate the suspension of in-person classes until the beginning of May.

The continuation of no school is not only hard on staff and parents but graduating seniors as well. When asked if school will go back in session to commemorate them Adkins was only hopeful that would be the case.

"I think that is one of the reasons the governor has held off on cancellation for the entire year. I think we all still have hope that there may be a possibility that somewhere here (in the future) we will be able to have a commencement program for our high schools," said Adkins. "That weighs heavily on our minds because those guys have put in a lot of work to achieve this goal."

Adkins says they will hold off on canceling graduation at this time and remain positive that it can continue on.

Also during this time, Adkins said although overwhelming pressure has been alleviated, thanks to his team.

"It takes a load off me and it makes my job a lot easier knowing they are here to help because they are really good people. It is trying but it is trying on all of us, this is a very trying situation not just here in Eastern Kentucky and Kentucky but across the country."

He continued to say throughout this time he wants students and parents to know that no student's school experience for next year will be hurt because of this process and they are doing everything they can to make sure students are passing and moving forward.