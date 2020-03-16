Floyd County School officials bring students snacks, work packets

Although schools were closed Monday, many bus drivers still drove their routes.

Instead of student passengers, Floyd County School District employees hopped on the bus to deliver work packets and snacks to students.

"Just run every regular run this afternoon and have the packets on there for the kids that need it and then have a snack as well," said Superintendent Danny Adkins.

This comes after schools across Kentucky closed due to the COVID-19 virus. Adkins told WYMT he knew they needed to take care of their own.

"We care about their nutritional well-being, their educational well-being, their emotional well-being," Adkins pointed out.

School bus 1017 made around 20 stops.

"So we know that those children will have the work they need to work on and they'll also have a snack for tonight and a little bit of breakfast for in the morning," explained Adkins.

The snacks ranged from non-perishable food items to fruit and pop-tarts.

"It really gives us an opportunity to thoroughly cover our district and ensure that the kids are getting what they need," Adkins said.

Although the packet may not be the most exciting part of the visit for the students, many seemed excited to see their school staff and bus driver.

"As we found out today, the bus driver knows every student on his route. He knows their parents. He knows where they live. So we can pull up in front of houses, blow the horn and we can get them on the way back down," Adkins explained.

Mobile hot lunches will begin on Wednesday.

If you would like your student's name on the list, you can call the school to be added.