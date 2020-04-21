Floyd County Health Department confirms sixth case of COVID-19

The Floyd County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the sixth case of COVID-19 in the county.

The individual is a 27-year-old white woman who is at home and has been advised to self quarantine.

The FCHD is also advising that all employees and others who were at the Subway restaurant in Allen on April 16-17 self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for signs and symptoms.

Thursa Sloan noted, “Although the risk to the public is minimal we believe that this notice is warranted due to the fact that clients had to enter the restaurant for the purchase and could have had a direct contact opportunity due to social distancing issues."