Floyd County Court House drive-thru keeps business rolling through COVID-19 scare

The Floyd County Court House is closed to foot traffic as businesses and organizations across the region restructure their day-to-day to incorporate social distancing.

Though the building is only open to one-on-one contact in special cases, the clerk's office is making sure its services are still available through the building's drive-thru.

"We are doing full service through the drive-through," said deputy clerk Tonya Foley. "It actually may take a few minutes. That's why we say, 'be patient.'"

According to Judge Executive Robbie Williams, the drive-thru was an idea presented by County Clerk Chris Waugh many years ago and has been lightly used over the years. However, deputy clerks say the drive-thru has proven useful in the current climate.

"We've had several customers from all over come in," said deputy clerk Mason Nelson. "And we're just trying to really serve this county the best way we can."

The employees hope this will help ease burdens for people now, but they also hope it will show people that the drive-thru is still active so they will begin to feel comfortable using it when everything is "back to normal."

Williams said it is also open to people in surrounding counties who might otherwise not have access to their clerk's office, adding that it is all about keeping everyone safe.

"We just need to get this behind us," said Williams. The more people that conform and do what we're asking today, the quicker we're gonna get through this."

The drive-thru entrance is behind the former Prestonsburg Post Office on E Court St. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.