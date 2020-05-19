Flooding, water rescues reported in Jackson County

Flooding was reported in several areas of Jackson County Tuesday morning. These pictures are from the Tyner and Indian Creek communities. Courtesy: Jackson County High School Weather Team Twitter account
By  | 
Posted:

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Jackson County say flooding is causing trouble in their area.

Judge Executive Shane Gabbard tells WYMT crews had to rescue one man who drove his truck into flood waters and became trapped.

The Jackson County High School Weather Team reports high water is affecting the Indian Creek, Gray Hawk, McKee and Tyner communities.





WYMT's Connor James is on the way to Jackson County now. We hope to have more information soon.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus