Flooding, water rescues reported in Jackson County

Officials in Jackson County say flooding is causing trouble in their area.

Judge Executive Shane Gabbard tells WYMT crews had to rescue one man who drove his truck into flood waters and became trapped.

The Jackson County High School Weather Team reports high water is affecting the Indian Creek, Gray Hawk, McKee and Tyner communities.

Mostly around creeks and areas where the ditch line appears to be stopped up. This is in the Gray Hawk area. pic.twitter.com/1Ghy4u8nuU — JCHS Weather Team (@jchsweather) May 19, 2020

WYMT's Connor James is on the way to Jackson County now. We hope to have more information soon.