Flooding concerns continue today, conditions turn wintry tonight

Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Today and Tonight

The Flood Watch covering parts of Eastern and Southern Kentucky will continue through later this morning. The Flood Watch covering Mingo and Logan County, West Virginia and Dickenson and Buchanan County, Virginia continues until early Friday morning. The Flash Flood Watch for Claiborne and Campbell County, Tennessee and Lee and Wise County, Virginia will also continue until early Friday morning.

Some areas in the southern half of the area have picked up between 2 and 3" of rain in the last 48 hours and more is expected on Thursday. Models are showing the potential for another 1-3" of rain in the hardest-hit counties near the Kentucky/Tennessee/Virginia border between now and the time the precipitation changes over to snow late tonight/early Friday morning. I'll have more on that below. Remember, NEVER drive through a flooded road. It's not worth it! Turning around should be your only option.

Temperatures today will peak in the mid to upper 50s early before starting to fall behind the cold front into the afternoon and evening hours. We will eventually drop to around freezing overnight, allowing the transition for rain to snow to happen.

Friday and Saturday

Snow showers will continue off and on through your Friday. The morning drive could be a bit tricky, depending on how fast the changeover happens and if the snow can manage to overcome the ground soaked from all the rain we've had. I do think light accumulations are possible on Friday.

This is a tricky forecast, because even though the air temperatures should be right, we have to take several things into consideration, including ground temperature and wind direction. Temperatures will hover around or just above freezing through much of the day on Friday before dropping to around 30 on Friday night. For you snow lovers, most of the moisture should take a brief break during the nighttime hours.

Chances for snow are still around on Saturday morning, but as temperatures climb to around 40 in the afternoon, any moisture left over will switch over to all rain. All of the precipitation should move out by Saturday night, leading to clearing skies and some chilly temperatures by Sunday morning.

Extended Forecast

Our one day break comes on Sunday as the sun makes a brief appearance. Look for highs to get into the low 50s before clouds start to return Sunday night.

Rain chances look likely for most of next week, unfortunately, so already wet ground won't have time to dry out, so more flooding is possible in the days ahead. Mud and rock slides will also be an ongoing concern.

