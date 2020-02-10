Flood waters leave 'devastating' damage across Bell County

Monday many people in communities submerged by last week's nearly historic flooding began to see the damage left behind.

In Fourmile, a community in Bell County, folks along Old Lone Jack School Lane saw that destruction first-hand.

"It's just.. I really don't know what else to say, I mean you know it's just devastating when you walk back in and you see all the things," said Charles Payne. "When you walked out it was beautiful, the way my wife had it all planned out and everything it was beautiful but now look at it."

His late wife spent much of her time decorating the now drenched home.

We talked to Charles on Friday as water levels along the Cumberland River crested 2.74 feet from the record set in 1977.

He hoped his home would not flood, but Monday his worst fears became reality.

Saws and hammers began to take apart his house as much of the drywall and carpet needed to be removed.

"It's devastating," he added.

Much of the work along Charles' road is being done by Brian Hubbard and his uncle Charles Hubbard's crew. The two are with Kentucky disaster restoration.

"That's the hardest part a lot of stuff cant be replaced," said Brian.

The two's group are also cleaning out Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Water flooded the basement and chapel.

Piles of carpet, insulation, drywall and wood stretch down the street.

Work on the basements has not begun yet as many expect more flooding in the coming days.

