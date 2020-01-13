Flood, fire, now wind: Conley Bottom Marina faces more weather damage

High winds damaged part of a Southern Kentucky marina, where a significant rebuilding effort is underway following a major fire last year.

The winds took off roofs over some boat slips at Conley Bottom Marina and up-ended part of a dock. The winds did not damage the early work to replace a dock destroyed by fire in May, but the new wind damage will cost about $25,000 to $30,000 to repair.

"I think we've had enough of things like that," said owner Fred Piercy. "We are ready for a good year."

Nearly one year ago, a rising Cumberland caused the lake to reach historic heights. This resulted in Conley Bottom's campground bathhouse flooding. It took a lot more work to maintain the Wayne County dock.

Then in May, just days before the summer season was to begin, fire swept through the restaurant, store and office. Now they have to deal with the wind damage. As rebuilding those facilities resumes, Piercy is keeping a positive attitude despite all the trouble.

"We all have storms in life. Weather storms quite a bit, but we'll get through it. With the good Lord's help, we'll be fine," Piercy said. "I'm very thankful. God has been good to us. The lesson is to keep a positive attitude."

The good news is no one was hurt.

"And all of this, during the storms and fire, no one has gotten hurt. That is the number one thing. Very thankful for that," said Piercy.

Everything should be fixed in time for the boating season next summer. The new building is scheduled to be open by May 1st with a new restaurant open by 2021.

"We are right on track pretty much. We hope by the end of January to have the store part under roof. Trusses this week going up," Piercy added.

Conley Bottom owners will have to pay for the weather damage repairs out of pocket because of their high insurance deductible.