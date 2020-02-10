Flood Watch continues, flooding issues possible

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as heavy rain falls tonight into your Tuesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The heavy, steady rain continues to fall tonight and through Tuesday. Heavy bands of rain are expected tonight through the morning hours. That morning commute could be on the messy side. Watch out for standing water on the roadways and never drive through a flooded roadway. Counties along the Kentucky/Tennessee/Virginia border are under a Flood Watch tonight through noon on Tuesday. This will be an area we keep an eye on all week though as more heavy rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Eastern Kentucky will see about 2-3" now through Thursday with some areas down south very close to 4". With grounds already saturated from last week's flooding, more flooding is expected this week, especially for areas that were already hit.

Extended Forecast

It looks like we'll see a break from the rain from Tuesday afternoon through most of the day on Wednesday. We'll still hang onto scattered showers, but when it comes to those heavier bands of rain it looks like that won't arrive again until Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We will see this system get out of here on Thursday with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Some models hit at a little bit of a rain/snow mix Thursday night, but it looks like most of the moisture should be out of here by the time temperatures drop below freezing. This is something we will continue to keep an eye on.

By Valentine's Day, sunshine returns along with those cooler temperatures. Highs look to be in the 30s all day. It'll be a chilly one but at least we finally see sunshine return! More sunshine is expected Saturday with the possibility of more rain on Sunday. More on that later.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël