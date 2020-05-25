Flash flooding takes away chunks of roadway in Leslie County

Sunday's afternoon heavy rain caused flash flooding and damage in several counties.

In Leslie County, many people are also still recovering from the damage left behind by high water earlier this year.

Lois Valentine has lived in Leslie County since she was a child. "I raised all my children in this house," she said. "It has been over thirty years since it has been this bad."

The massive property damage in front of her home left chunks of the road uncovered.

"Garbage bins are gone and our mailboxes are gone. When I walked out it was up halfway up my calves of my legs," she said. Her front yard still heavily saturated.

Another concern? Valentine's only way out is a bridge connecting her to the main road, which washed away.

"I could not get out of my yard, I still have not tried," she said

County workers and John Newell, District 4 Magistrate for Leslie County, were out late Sunday night assessing the damage.

"I would say about 25 to 30 homes," said Newell, that would have significant property damage.

Newell patches the bridge to Valentine's home, on his own.

"A lot of our crew is on vacation so we kind of have a skeleton crew,

he said. As the holiday weekend ends on Monday.

"One of the biggest things is making sure everybody is okay and in this situation no lives were taken, no injuries, said Newell.

While some neighbors are unable to leave their home, "Some people were literally stranded." Some can not return.

"You can go on up and out through another way, but traffic can not get through," said Valentine.

Neighbors still lending a hand.

"One thing about Leslie County, positive thing, is 'neighbors helping neighbors', 'people helping people' they see a need they do not care they jump in and help," said Newell commenting on the communities quick response to help the elderly and those who needed a place to stay.

No matter the circumstance, Newell says he is proud of his county workers for their quick response time. Officials with the county will be seeking government assistance.

