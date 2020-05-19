Flash flood threat continues, few more gloomy days ahead

Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues as the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect and heavy rain continues to fall throughout the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

That low pressure system will continue to provide heavy rain showers for the mountains. Areas along I-75 up towards Lexington and over along I-64 have seen 2-4"+ of rain. That area is starting to get a break from the rain, but more is expected heading into Wednesday. We have quite a few Areal Flood Warnings out for those counties along I-75 so if you see a flooded roadway turn around and don't drown.

Tomorrow it looks like the soggy weather will stick around. The Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Rain chances look to become more scattered Wednesday evening. Highs will only get into the lower 60s Wednesday with lows in the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue Thursday. Highs will get back into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s. We could see some peeks of sunshine, but I think we'll see those clouds throughout most of the day.

Yes, the scattered rain chances continue Friday and into the weekend, but sunshine looks to finally return by Friday. We will see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

That mixture of sun and clouds continue into your Memorial Day weekend. Highs will get back into the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. We could see a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the heat of the day Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but it does not look like a total wash out.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël