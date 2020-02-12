Flash Flood Watch kicks in later today: Heavy rain, storms possible tonight

Wednesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect this afternoon at 4 p.m. for Lawrence County, our West Virginia counties and parts of Southwest Virginia. The watch for all of Eastern and Southern Kentucky kicks in at 7 p.m. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms overnight for most of the region.

Today and Tomorrow

Scattered chances for rain start back up this morning, but the heaviest rain will hold off until after lunchtime. Even then, we could see those become scattered for a bit this evening before ramping back up as the cold front rolls through. That's when the chances for those storms come into play. Unfortunately, it'll be after bedtime for a lot of folks, so make sure you have a way to get warnings overnight. The WYMT Weather App is the absolute best for that. It will alert you instantly if one is issued.

We are still expecting an additional 1-2" of rain on top of what we've already received. Some spots could be closer to 3". Be extra careful over the next day or so. Please, please, please do NOT drive through or interact (play, swim, wade) in any high water. You're putting your life and potentially the lives of others in danger. Just don't do it.

The rain chances will start to become more scattered and wrap up by Thursday afternoon. We could have a few flurries overnight on Thursday, but that's all.

Highs for Wednesday will happen close to midnight. The high for Thursday will be at midnight. Both of those numbers should be in the mid to upper 50s. We'll drop into the upper 40s Thursday morning, low to mid-40s by Thursday afternoon and into the low 20s by Friday morning.

Extended Forecast

We think you'll LOVE the forecast for Valentine's Day on Friday. See what I did there? :) Sunny skies will return and even though it will be chilly, we'll take the dry conditions. We'll be close to freezing for a daytime high. It will be cold under clear skies Friday night. Lows drop to around 20.

Saturday and Sunday look dry too. That would be three days to dry out, which this region desperately needs. Sunny skies will hang around Saturday, but I think clouds return by Sunday.

More rain chances are possible next week. We'll keep an eye on that and keep you posted.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.